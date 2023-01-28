Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $60.30 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

