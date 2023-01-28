293,285 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 293,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.59%.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.