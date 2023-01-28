Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

EFSC stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

