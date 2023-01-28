Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EXP opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.