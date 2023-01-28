Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $389.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $380.00 to $389.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.36.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $347.82 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.98 and a 200-day moving average of $342.52.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

