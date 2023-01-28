Morgan Stanley Boosts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $65.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $41,552.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,570 shares of company stock worth $1,564,766 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,472,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after buying an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.