Morgan Stanley Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $265.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.53.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $247.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

