The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $61.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

CG stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

