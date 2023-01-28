Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $532.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $542.00 to $532.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.14.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $459.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.16 and its 200 day moving average is $444.28.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

