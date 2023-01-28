Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.
Stride Stock Performance
Shares of LRN stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Stride has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
