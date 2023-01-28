Aegis Raises Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Price Target to $13.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Aegis from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of IINN stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

