Piper Sandler Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $43.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.71.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PHR opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,216.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,557. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.