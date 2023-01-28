Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stride Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LRN stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stride

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

