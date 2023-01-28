Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.
Stride Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LRN stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Stride
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
