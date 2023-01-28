IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Up 11,500.0% in January

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 11,500.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IXAQ opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. IX Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

