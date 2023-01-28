Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Rises By 11,827.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 11,827.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

