Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Rises By 11,827.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 11,827.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
About Alpha Services and
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Services and (ALBKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.