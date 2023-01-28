Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 17,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.