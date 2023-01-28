Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 46,881.3% in January

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a growth of 46,881.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

