Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.
CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Transactions at Clarivate
In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clarivate Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE CLVT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.91.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
