Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $13.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate Trading Up 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Clarivate by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLVT opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.