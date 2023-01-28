Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.