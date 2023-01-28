Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $64.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

