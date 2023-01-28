Analysts Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Target Price at $40.14

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $10,505,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,956,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $9,948,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

