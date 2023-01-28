Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price at $2,161.63

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,053.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Shell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Shell by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.