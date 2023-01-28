QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $507,926. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuantumScape Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QuantumScape by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 5.28.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

