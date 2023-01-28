Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,750 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

