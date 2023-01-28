Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.47.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.85 on Monday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $707.45 million, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.51.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
