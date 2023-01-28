Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Rover Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rover Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rover Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rover Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.85 on Monday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $707.45 million, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.