Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 202.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

