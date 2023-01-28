Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 202.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

