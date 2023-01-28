Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.06.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,345,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,983,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

