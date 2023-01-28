FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Issued By William Blair

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

