Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Absa Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AGRPY stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Banking (RBB); Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB); and Head Office, Treasury, and Other Operations. The RBB segment offers retail, business banking, and insurance products in South Africa and regional operations.

