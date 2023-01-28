VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.53 on Monday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

