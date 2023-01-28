StockNews.com Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

SFST opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 658.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 272.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Stories

