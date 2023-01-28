Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Price Target at C$8.25

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

TSE:WELL opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$787.18 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.