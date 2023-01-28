ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.91 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.28.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

