Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $19.77

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

BigCommerce stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BigCommerce by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.