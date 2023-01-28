Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO opened at C$6.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89.

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

