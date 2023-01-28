Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $30.92 Average PT from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oak Street Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSH opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.