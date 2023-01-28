Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,261.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANFGF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

