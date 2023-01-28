Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($122.83) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($125.00) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($141.30) to €124.00 ($134.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($136.96) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $107.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.