Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.