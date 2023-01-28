Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.