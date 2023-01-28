Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.22 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

