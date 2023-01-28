STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,063 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,920 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,322,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

