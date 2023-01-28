Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Further Reading

