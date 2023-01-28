Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Molson Coors Beverage Call Options (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,449 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 850 call options.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

