Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 63,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 46,219 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

LVS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.