Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

IVZ stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

