Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,414 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 6,751 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
