Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,414 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 6,751 put options.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

