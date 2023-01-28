Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nordstrom Put Options (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,486 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,053 put options.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 71.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after buying an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $28,921,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

