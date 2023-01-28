Benchmark Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $203.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

