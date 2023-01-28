Atlantic Securities Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $168.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Atlantic Securities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

