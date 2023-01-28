Robert W. Baird Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

